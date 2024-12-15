Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 3.5 %

SOHO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,218. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

