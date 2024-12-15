SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in November

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoundThinking

Insider Transactions at SoundThinking

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,971.45. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,688 shares of company stock valued at $267,576. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 245.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 61.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. 34,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,247. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.