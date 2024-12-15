SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.