SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Astera Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astera Labs and SPI Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $115.79 million 181.01 -$26.26 million N/A N/A SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.07 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.44

Profitability

Astera Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPI Energy.

This table compares Astera Labs and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs -30.69% -15.57% -12.87% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Astera Labs and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 0 12 0 3.00 SPI Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Astera Labs currently has a consensus target price of $94.67, indicating a potential downside of 28.36%. Given Astera Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Summary

Astera Labs beats SPI Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

