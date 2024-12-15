Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Update

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics
In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,938 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.37. 1,651,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,278. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
