STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)'s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.94. 118,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 127,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.21. The firm has a market cap of C$354.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

