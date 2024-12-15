StockNews.com Upgrades Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to Hold

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.60) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 620.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

