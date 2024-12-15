Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €35.25 ($37.11) and last traded at €34.15 ($35.95). Approximately 14,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.50 ($34.21).

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.41. The firm has a market cap of $407.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications.

