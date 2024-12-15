Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. 11,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 6,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Sumco Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

