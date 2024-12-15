Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $129,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

