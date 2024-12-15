SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

SSY stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

