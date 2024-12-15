Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the November 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 27.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunshine Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunshine Biopharma
Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by ($9.94). The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%.
Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
Further Reading
