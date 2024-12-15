Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.39 ($0.06). Approximately 26,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 316,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

Synairgen Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -146.33 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

