Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and traded as high as C$1.70. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Synex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.15.

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Synex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 44.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of C$0.64 million for the quarter.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

