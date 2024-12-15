Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SYBX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 96,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.83. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,284.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

