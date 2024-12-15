Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 59,053 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 280,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.9% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

