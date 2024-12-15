Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 33,160 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 35.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $70.48 and a 12 month high of $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

