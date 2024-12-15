Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 41.9% in November

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 939,500 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of Tantech stock remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. 1,759,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,660. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

