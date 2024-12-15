TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.82.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $119.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $115.96 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $121,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,579.76. The trade was a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

