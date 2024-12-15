TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2,374.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Hologic Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

