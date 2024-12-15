Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 6,178 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.35. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.42 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.