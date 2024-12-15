Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.32 and traded as low as C$62.50. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$62.87, with a volume of 294 shares.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.20. The stock has a market cap of C$479.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Teck Resources

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.35, for a total transaction of C$1,260,650.00. Also, Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.23 per share, with a total value of C$246,600.12. Corporate insiders own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

