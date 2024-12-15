Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Teleflex worth $278,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.82 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

