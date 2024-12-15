Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.