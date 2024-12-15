Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 54,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 63,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Tembo Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

About Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

