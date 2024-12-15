The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Shares of CG opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 181.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $55.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

