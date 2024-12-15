The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.