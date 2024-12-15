Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 78,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 101,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,684. The company has a market cap of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.58.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theratechnologies stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:THTX Free Report ) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Theratechnologies worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

