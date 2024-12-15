Tidal Investments LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,892,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $344.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $366.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

