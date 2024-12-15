Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSBK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. 7,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $59,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at $150,241. This trade represents a 28.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 4,111 shares of company stock worth $135,819 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 34.3% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 53,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

