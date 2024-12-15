Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 3,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

