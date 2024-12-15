Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in November

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TORXF opened at $19.08 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.