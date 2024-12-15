Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.45 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.82.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $403.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $413.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

