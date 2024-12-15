Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 298,815 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,815 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $6,009,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,451,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,315,000 after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 405,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.