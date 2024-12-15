Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

TSEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 319.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 21.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

