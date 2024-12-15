Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $9.95. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 44,110 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 1.1 %

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -29.15%.

In other Townsquare Media news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $51,544.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,452,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,066.47. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. This represents a 56.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,866 shares of company stock valued at $809,750 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

