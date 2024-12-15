TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. 15,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,662. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 66.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.