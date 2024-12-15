UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,839 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 459.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

