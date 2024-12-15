UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PATH. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

UiPath Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of UiPath by 136.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in UiPath by 60.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 88,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

