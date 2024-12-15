United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 463,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 579,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.92.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 10,275 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $285,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,190.16. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

