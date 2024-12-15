Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,156,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,724 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,383,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,023,000 after acquiring an additional 161,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter.

VPL opened at $74.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

