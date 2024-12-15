Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

