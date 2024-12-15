Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.77 and traded as high as $33.70. Village Super Market shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 26,871 shares traded.
Village Super Market Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $481.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.30.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $578.24 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 209.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
