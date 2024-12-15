Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,409 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.24.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
