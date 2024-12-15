Virtu Financial LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 48.6% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Nova by 28.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 556,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,258,000 after purchasing an additional 122,218 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Nova by 17.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Nova by 7.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,195,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,494,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.80.

NVMI stock opened at $188.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.21. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $128.74 and a 1 year high of $247.21.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

