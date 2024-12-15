Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,550 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,395. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.02 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.67, a P/E/G ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

