Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,771 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 38.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Morningstar by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $352.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.52 and its 200 day moving average is $318.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.51 and a 52-week high of $362.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MORN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $3,219,003.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,738,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,431,929.28. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,823,772. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

