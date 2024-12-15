Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 130,428 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,518,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

