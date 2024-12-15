Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Vitrolife AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Vitrolife AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitrolife AB (publ) provides assisted reproduction products. It also offers sperm processing, oocyte retrieval needles, micromanipulation pipettes, time-lapse systems, and evaluation tools, laser and imaging systems, IVF media and oil, embryo transfer, cryopreservation, and genomics kits. In addition, the company offers EmbryoScope and time-lapse systems; time-lapse dishes; and evaluation tools for time-lapse systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitrolife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitrolife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.