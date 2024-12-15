Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €32.04 ($33.73) and last traded at €31.83 ($33.51). 1,011,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.76 ($33.43).

Vonovia Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.86.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

